RBC launches HCE mobile payments in North America

The bank has rolled out HCE to the RBC Wallet within the RBC Mobile app. HCE will allow RBC’s clients to use any NFC-enabled Android phone to pay at the point-of-sale using their RBC Wallet.

Earlier this month the bank was awarded a patent for its Secure Cloud mobile payments platform by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering the use of secure tokens by the bank’s clients to facilitate payments from mobile devices.