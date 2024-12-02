Razorpay upgrades payments management app for businesses

The upgraded version of Payment Links, which are securely generated web addresses sent via SMS or mail to enable payments, includes the Partial Payments feature.

The Partial Payments feature facilitates control to the businesses by enabling end users to make payments in tranches instead of paying the full amount at once. All such payments can be made by carrying a unique payment_id tied to the same order_id to enable tracking and status of the order.

The other feature called Batch Uploads will allow businesses to generate and process Payment Links in bulk instead of creating individual links through a single dashboard click and without an API. The upgrade also automates the accounting and reconciliation processes, enabling businesses to manage more transactions.