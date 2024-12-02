Razorpay to acquire payroll company Opfin

The acquisition will enable businesses to not only manage their payroll process and fund transfers, but also manage filing of taxes, compliances through a single platform without hiring any external vendors, Razorpay said in a statement.

RazorpayX is the company’s AI-driven neo-banking platform. This is Razorpay’s second acquisition in the last six months, after Thirdwatch, an AI-driven company specialising in big data and machine learning for real-time fraud prevention. Besides, Razorpay launched corporate credit cards for SMEs and startups in partnership with RBL.

Currently, the payments business forms 70% of Razorpay’s revenue and the neo-banking platform, Razorpay X along with Razorpay Capital forms the rest 30%. The company has been witnessing a growth rate of 35% month-on-month.