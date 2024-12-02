Razorpay rolls out digital payment support for 100 currencies

This includes currencies such as: US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), UK Pound (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), and Singapore Dollar (SGD). With this offering, the company aims to open new growth avenues for the MSME segment, by enabling them to accept payments from other countries.

Razorpays international payment is integrated across the entire range of its product offering, including payment gateway, payment links, payment pages, subscriptions, and invoices. The international payments capability on the Razorpay platform will help businesses with:

accepting payments through cards issued by foreign banks;

instant payment gateway integration and activation;

currency conversion.

Razorpay currently powers digital payments for over 2,00,000 small and large businesses. In 2018, Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with Razorpay to enable users to make online payments through UPI (United Payments Interface).