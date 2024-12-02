Razorpay launches e-payments processing services for Indian businesses

Using Razorpay’s APIs, a company in India can add payments with a few lines of code, and consumers can then pay using a credit card, a debit card or internet banking. Early customers include Shifter, a Truck delivery service, nanotechnology marketplace NanoWE and travel and hospitality startup Zostel.

In March 2015, its merchants have grown 100% weekly, and transaction volume has grown at 300% weekly. The country’s online payments volume is currently doubling every two years and is on track to be the third largest market for payments after the US and China, Y Combinator partner Kat Manalac noted, cited byu the source.