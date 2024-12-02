Raziehs selects Spindles Yowza!! mobile marketing service as its mPOS platform

As a result of this agreement, Raziehs is set to use Spindles Yowza!! service as its mobile marketing platform to create mobile marketing content and offers for consumers, including location-based services from its ‘gifting suite’. The Yowza!! app is set to allow Raziehs customers to purchase items right from their mobile devices through Spindles integrated mobile wallet function.

Raziehs is set to leverage Spindles mobile payment platform to support its mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), e-commerce, direct retail and distribution sales efforts.

Spindle delivers payment services that enable buyers, sellers and individuals to transact face-to-face or virtually using mobile or internet devices. Spindle provides a platform that supports consumer and merchant engagement services including payment, couponing, loyalty and advertising in a (software-as-a-service) SaaS platform.

In recent news, Spindle has signed an agreement with Signifi, a provider of interactive vending solutions for retail environments.