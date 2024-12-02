Razer, Worldpay to streamline online payments

The service allows gamers to purchase virtual credits in exchange for digital content such as games and in-game items from different content providers.

The payment service provider was selected for its global coverage and for the wide range of payment services. The company will also provide deep analytics to help Razer better understand its customers’ online behaviour, as well as extensive customer support.

In addition, Razer is now able to accept additional payment options, including Alipay.

