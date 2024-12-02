Razer, Visa to roll out prepaid solution in Southeast Asia

The service, targeted at unbanked, will be available as a mini program embedded in Razer Pay, the gaming company’s mobile payments app. 60 million registered users will be able to pay at any of the 54 million merchant locations around the world that accept Visa.

The payment app first launched in Malaysia in mid-2018 and branched into Singapore as its second market. According to TechCrunch, the service plans to roll out in the rest of Southeast Asia, upon which the Visa prepaid mini app will also be available in those markets.

For Visa, the tie-up will help it reach Southeast Asia’s 213 million millennials and youths.