Razer to launch e-payments platform by 2019

The announcement comes shortly after the launch of Razer Pay in Malaysia, which registered over 600,000 sign-ups and 300,000 cashless transactions in eight days. Razer Pay has over 6,000 acceptance points at retail and F&B outlets in Malaysia.

Razer has already secured a number of partnerships in the Southeast Asia’s e-payments market. In May 2018, Razer announced a partnership with Singtel to create a pan-SEA e-payments network. Razer has also formed a partnership with United Overseas Bank (UOB) to build a non-bank and e-wallet app for cashless payments and transfers in Singapore.