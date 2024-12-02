Razer launches beta version of digital wallet in Singapore

During the beta phase, users can access the full features of the wallet, while getting gaming-focused promotions. There will also be giveaways of Razer Gold, Razer PIN, and other digital content for users.

In order to access the beta version, customers have to apply through the Razer Pay website. Successful applicants will get a unique access code to use the mobile wallet.

A full launch of the wallet in Singapore is expected in the first half of 2019.