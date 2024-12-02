RattanIndia launches MSME loans for small businesses

RattanIndia Finance, a joint venture by Rajiv Rattan and US-based private equity Loan Star Funds plans to cater the MSME segment with its retail lending offering which is powered by a newly developed technology platform and backed by strong data analytics to provide customers with an easy and seamless experience.

MSMEs can avail a range of financial solutions vis-à-vis access to business loans, working capital, invoicing and supply chain financing which will help them accelerate their growth.

RattanIndia Finance retail lending business currently offers personal loans, SME secured and unsecured loans, and loan against property to salaried and self-employed customers. It plans to add more products to the consumer and to cater to the SME space during 2019.