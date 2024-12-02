Rapyd to provide all-in-one 'Singapore Platform' for cashless businesses

Real-time interbank payments via FAST, PayNow, and PayNow QR;

Leading digital wallets GrabPay, DBS PayLah!, and OCBC Pay Anyone;

Accept mobile payment methods powered by FOMO Pay;

Top consumer wallets and ePayments by Razer;

International Credit and Debits cards such as Visa and Mastercard;

Domestic debit payment scheme NETS;

Kiosk payments via AXS and SAM machines;

Conversion of cash to electronic payment in stores via SoCash.

The platformme is meant to bring convenience to local consumers and businesses, by allowing consumers and businesses to make payments electronically, convert cash to electronic payment methods, or receive funds instantly. The following capabilities are meant to be enabled via a single technical integration:

Moreover, via the company’s Singapore Platform, consumers are given the opportunity to: