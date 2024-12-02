Rapyd, TNG FinTech Group to streamline cashless payments globally

Rapyds customers around the world will be able to accept payments from e-wallet users, even if they do not have a credit or debit card.

Apart from TNG wallet in Hong Kong, the partnership will help Rapyd merchants gain access to new markets via the GEA platform. The GEA platform currently covers Hong Kong and over 160 countries and provides 24×7 cash-in and cash-out services to its users through a network of over 5,000 banks and over 400,000 cash pick-up points globally.

By accessing the Rapyd Global Payment Network, businesses can access over 500 locally preferred payment methods including bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash in more than 100 countries.