Rapyd launches hyper-local payments solution

This solution allows merchants around the world to accept local payment methods consumers use every day through a single integration. Rapyd Checkout offers a fully merchant-branded user experience, featuring rapid deployment and fast, lightweight implementation. Rapyd Checkout manages local regulatory and compliance issues and utilizes a single settlement and reconciliation process across multiple countries to one file with local

Rapyd provides a fintech-as-a-service platform that helps businesses create, launch, augment, and scale any fintech application globally. The Rapyd platform supports any payment method for in-country or cross-border commerce use cases.