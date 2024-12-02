The deal, initially signed in August 2023, concluded after receiving approval from seven regulatory authorities worldwide.











To finance the acquisition, Rapyd raised USD 500 million, primarily through equity, with a minor portion sourced from debt. The company’s valuation during the founding round was approximately USD 4.4 billion, a decrease from 2021 when the firm was valued at almost USD 10 billion.

Following the acquisition, Rapyd will operate in over 100 countries and hold financial permits in 41 nations. Rapyd aims to provide a global payments platform that facilitates transactions such as bank transfers, digital wallets, and cash payments. In addition, it will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients, while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry.





Rapyd represents a company that offers small, medium, and large businesses outside of the US the overall possibility to accept payments using multiple channels. This includes banks, credit companies, digital wallets, and payment firms, some of which are in niche regions, such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

In February 2025, the firm raised USD 300 million from investors to acquire a payment processing startup. The specific details about the target acquisition have not been disclosed.

The funding was aimed at supporting the fintech in further developing into the financial sector, and it valued Rapyd at USD 3.5 billion. Through this initiative, Rapyd is set to join a growing number of startups that are raising money at lower valuations, also called a down round. Officials of the company declined to offer details or to comment on the matter.

