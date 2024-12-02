Rappi to launch Visa debit card in Mexico

While the company already has a payment processor, RappiPay, it aims to develop more financial products. With this new Visa partnership, Rappi will be able to explore other services, such as savings accounts and credit lines.

The Colombian unicorn is seeking to expand its reach and gradually widen its focus to new customers. One of Rappi’s new goals is increasing the app’s customer base to the general public.

Earlier in 2019, SoftBank has announced an investment of USD 1 billion in Rappi, marking the first move by its newly created Innovation Fund for LATAM.