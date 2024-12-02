Rappi partners with Visa to offer prepaid cards in Brazil

The partnership will provide a new way to pay for Rappi customers, using money saved in the app beyond its current QR code payment feature.

Rappi arrived in Brazil in July 2017 and is now present in more than 20 cities across the country, growing an average of 30% per month, showing one of the highest rates amongst the seven countries in LATAM where it operates. Its financial services unit, however, is newer. Launched in October 2018, Rappi Pay started by allowing transfers between app users before introducing QR code payments.

Besides giving Rappi users an alternative to spending funds kept in the app-based wallet, the prepaid cards could also allow Rappi to develop streamlined rewards programmes, including cash back, and to expand its customer base. Earlier in 2019, Rappi has announced it has plans to launch its own Visa debit card in Mexico, aiming to add more options for its customers.