Raonsecure, Privakey team up to extend FIDO authentication in US

Privakey’s platform is designed to inject strong authentication into mobile apps, using push notifications to send ‘challenges’ to end users. Korea’s Raonsecure is an important ally of the FIDO Alliance authentication standards body, as the company offers next-generation authentication technology including human and device authentication and security-applied technology.

Specific details of the partnership, however, are not yet clear, as the companies say that they “plan to share more information in the coming weeks”, according to Mobile ID World. In a statement announcing their partnership, the companies said that it’s aimed at delivering “a combined technology solution to the North American market” that will bring to end users “exceptional experiences secured by asymmetric cryptography and enable the extension of biometric identification to many new touchpoints.”