Rambus, Worldline team up to deliver ITSO smart tickets across the UK

With the integration of Rambus remote ticket download (RTD) software, Worldline can now deliver ITSO-based smart tickets to customer smartcards with their Station and Mobile Ticket Issuing Service, providing passengers with a streamlined ticketing experience.

Rambus Security provides solutions encompass areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus creates hardware, software and services, and its products and technologies power diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing.

For more information about Worldline, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.