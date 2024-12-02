Rambus Token Gateway to be qualified under Visa Ready

This certified solution enables token requestors like online merchants, payment service providers and acquirers globally to securely connect to the Visa Token Service to tokenize card-on-file ecommerce transactions.

The Rambus Token Gateway supports merchants in a number of ways:

Consumers no longer need to update card details following a card reissue, reducing frustration.

Merchants who integrate with Visa Token Service through Rambus do not need to wait for individual certification approval and can launch a token-on-file initiative more quickly.

As merchants replace vulnerable cardholder payment data with secure tokens, their payment card industry (PCI) compliancy requirements may be reduced.

The Rambus Token Gateway assures that merchants are constantly aligned with the latest Visa Token Service tokenization specifications, eliminating the need for manual integration work.

Tokenization is a security technology that uses a unique digital identifier, or token, to protect sensitive information like cardholder account details. By replacing sensitive account information with a limited use token, including domain controls for device or channel, tokenization mitigates fraud risk and protects the underlying value of credentials.