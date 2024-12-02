Rambus launches Vaultify Trade to secure digital assets transactions

Vaultify Trade enables banks, exchanges and investment portals to leverage tokens to secure the purchase, storage, exchange and sale of cryptocurrencies.

The solution combines multi-signature with proven, bank-grade tokenization technology to enhance security, confidentiality and privacy by replacing sensitive credentials—such as private keys for blockchain and crypto assets—with a non-sensitive equivalent token that is unique to each transaction.

Unlike the private keys used to authorize blockchain transactions, tokens cannot be used by a third party to conduct transactions if intercepted, according to the official press release. By replacing sensitive private keys with a limited use token that can include domain controls for device or channel, tokenization mitigates fraud risk and protects the underlying value of credentials.

Other platform features include white-label app and SDK. To learn more about how Vaultify Trade can help your organization, please visit www.rambus.com/vaultifytrade. Or, to see a demo of Vaultify Trade, please visit Rambus during Money 20/20 in Las Vegas at the Sands Expo Center in Booth #1349.