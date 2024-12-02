Rambus Bell ID rolls out token gateway for banks

This gateway simplifies and consolidates integration with the multiple token service providers (TSPs) operated by third-parties, like international and domestic payment schemes. With the Rambus Bell ID token gateway, banks can bypass integration challenges utilizing one platform. The company ensures that token gateway is aligned with the latest requirements from the credit and debit schemes, ensuring banks are always up-to-date. Existing token service providers can also use the platform to offer gateway services to their bank clients, enabling a bank to interface with other token service providers.

The Token Gateway solution is part of the broad suite of solutions for issuing banks, processors and payment schemes to support mobile NFC payments. Fully compliant with the latest mobile payment security standards, Rambus Bell ID supports cloud-based solutions using host card emulation (HCE), EMVCo tokenization, and trusted services management (TSM) for SIM-based projects and for ‘OEM Pay’ solutions that use an embedded secure element.