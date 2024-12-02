Rambus and eftops to support Apple Pay transactions in Australia

eftops will be able to support Apple Pay with Rambus Token Service Provider (TSP) technology, which replaces sensitive information with unique reference numbers and is more secure than traditional plastic cards.

Through the partnership, more than a million consumers in the eftops network will benefit from secure mobile payments using Apple Pay.

When customers use eftpos debit cards with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on the consumer’s device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.