Rakutens crypto exchange launched for trading in 3 cryptos

Rakuten Wallet will operate as a subsidiary of the parent company Rakuten, and it is offering spot trading for three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH). The platform plans to have trading services available for both iOS and Android versions.

Moreover, customers who already have a bank account with Rakuten Bank will be enabled to open a Rakuten Wallet account by entering the required information on the online application form. The company’s Wallet launches after the parent company bought Everybody’s Bitcoin back in August 2018. The exchange had been slated for launch in April 2019, but stalled.