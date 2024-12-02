Rakuten, Wirecard expand their cooperative relationship with new payment methods

Rakuten Deutschland, a subsidiary of the Japanese platform Rakuten Inc., is a shop software for merchants and a marketplace for end customers in a single solution which also handles payment processing. More than 7,000 suppliers currently use the ecommerce platform to sell over 22 million products. The marketplace operator assumes responsibility for the whole process for all connected merchants, from receipt of order to payment.

In order to better support merchants in terms of customer retention, the collaboration has now been expanded with regard to its technology. From now on, merchants can offer payment via JCB and Diners credit cards, including the safety features J Secure and Diners ProtectBuy.

As an international payment processor, Wirecard cooperates worldwide with credit card organisations and a variety of acquirers. Using a standardised interface, Wirecard offers merchants from across the world access to a system which impresses both on account of its convenient payment processing and its fraud protection.