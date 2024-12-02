Rakuten to launch crypto exchange in April

The company stated that the exchange will go live in April 2019. As per Rakuten, its wallet operates a virtual currency exchange service, and registration with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau has been completed as a ‘virtual currency exchange service provider’ based on the Payment Services Act. Rakuten Wallet is meant to facilitate security, as well as to and provide advanced services so that more customers can use it safely.

Moreover, Rakuten is also launching its mobile application platform, called Rakuten Pay, which will have an integrated cryptocurrency payment option, along with fiat. This app will comprise all payment solutions embedded into one platform.