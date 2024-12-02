Rakuten to expand movie streaming to 42 new countries

In order to do this, Rakuten has partnered with smart TV makers to offer movies in high-definition by pushing a remote control button.

This move positions Rakuten TV as a niche player, offering ‘cinema at home’ to viewers who typically pay EUR 4.99 to watch films, alongside streaming companies Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All three companies have branded buttons on remote controls of internet-enabled smart TVs made by companies such as Samsung Electronics, LG, Philips, and Hisense.

According to Rakuten, the service already has nearly 7 million pay-per-view customers in a dozen countries. With the wider European roll out planned for the summer of 2019, the company aims to reach more than 30 million European households.