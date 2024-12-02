Rakuten to enter air travel through AirAsia partnership

Rakuten will allegedly acquire a stake of around 15-19% for about USD 9.8 million. If the deal goes through, the new carrier could operate flights linking central Japan’s Chubu Centrair airport with main Japanese destinations.

Japan’s aviation law limits a foreign equity stake in a Japanese airline to one-third.

In recent news, Rakuten has opened a global unit dubbed the Rakuten India Development and Operations Center (RIDOC) in India.