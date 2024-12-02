Rakuten to buy Viber for USD 900 million

According to the source, the deal between Rakuten and the privately held provider would more than double the number of users in its digital empire. Cyprus-based Viber will add 300 million users to Rakuten’s existing 200 million users. Viber is a phone call and messaging app that counts the US, Russia and Australia among its markets.

The acquisition by Rakuten is to be completed by the end of March 2014.

In recent news, Rakuten has announced the inauguration of a Paris-based center for research and development.