Rakuten to acquire OverDrive for USD 410 mln

As Rakuten expands its global internet services ecosystem, digital content represents one of Rakuten’s three key strategic pillars, alongside ecommerce and finance. Since first acquiring eReading company Kobo in 2012, Rakuten has continued to grow its digital contents businesses, adding video streaming service Wuaki.tv in 2012 and global TV and video site Viki in 2013.

The acquisition of OverDrive adds a digital distribution platform, more than 2.5 million titles and relationships with 5,000 publishers and 30,000 libraries that will strengthen Rakuten’s eBook and digital contents businesses globally.

