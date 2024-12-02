Rakuten takes up the delivery-by-drones challenge

Due to launch on 9 May 2016, a one-month trial will see the Camel Golf Resort in Japans Chiba prefecture become drone-enabled. Golfers will be able to use an Android app to order drone deliveries (refreshments, golf balls and other items) to specific pick-up points around the course.

Rakuten will pilot the service in collaboration with the Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory (ACSL), a Japan-based firm that develops robotics and drones for industrial purposes. ACSL offers its ‘Mini Surveyor’ drones and related services to automate tasks like surveying, inspections, monitoring and more.

Rakuten’s interest in drone technology comes after the company announced a new strategy focused on growth areas of its business, TechCrunch reports. As part of that program, Rakuten closed down its ecommerce marketplaces in Southeast Asia and wrote down more than USD 300 million in assets held worldwide.

Amazon and Alibaba have both used drones to automate deliveries to customers. In 2015, Alibaba ran a three-day pilot, while Amazon has experimented with ‘Prime Air’ since 2013.