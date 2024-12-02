Rakuten set to enter India

In 2014, Rakuten opened a development center in Bengaluru, entrepreneur.com reports.

India has seen the fastest growth in retail ecommerce among Asia-Pacific countries, with 133.8% in 2014 and 129.5% in 2015.

The market is expected to grow from USD 14 billion in 2015 to USD 55 billion in 2018, according to research firm eMarketer, the source cites.

In 2010, Rakuten acquired Buy.com in the US for USD 250 million all-cash deal as part of its push into North America. In 2014, it bought Ebates Inc. for USD 1 billion and Viber for USD 900 million.