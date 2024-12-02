Rakuten releases mobile ecommerce app in Taiwan

The app, first launched in late 2014 in Japan, enables the sale of goods between individual consumers via smart devices. It allows quick product listing and direct communication among users, enterpriseinnovation.net reports.

Rakuten said the app will target Taiwanese consumers interested in mobile access to ecommerce and is available for free download on Google Play and the iTunes Store. Taiwan is a priority market for Rakuten’s global growth strategy as Taiwan Rakuten Ichiba is already a settled ecommerce company in Taiwan and other newer Rakuten services, such as the Rakuten Card credit card and Rakuten Travel, continue to experience rapid growth.

Rakuten is building its ecosystem of services that offers Taiwan users valuable membership benefits.