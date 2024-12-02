Rakuten plans integration of its international marketplaces into a global platform

Rakuten will launch Rakuten.co.uk in October 2014. Moreover, the current Rakuten-owned online platform, Play.com, will be operational by the end of 2014, when it will be replaced by the new global platform and Rakuten.co.uk website in the UK in Q1 2015, the same source reports.

In the US, Rakuten acquired Buy.com in 2010 and rebranded the website Rakuten.com Shopping in 2013.

In recent news, Rakuten and Yapital, a European cross-channel payment system operator, have struck a deal to enable the former`s customers in Germany and Austria to pay at the online checkout through the Yapital payment method.