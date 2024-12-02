Rakuten partners Yapital to expand payment methods

Due to the central ordering and payment process of the online marketplace, customers can now use the Yapital app on their smartphone to pay for over 24 million products from a selection of more than 10,000 brands.

Rakuten`s online shopping mall has over 90 million customers worldwide and more than 7,000 merchants are represented on the German Rakuten platform alone.

Yapital is a European, cashless cross-channel payment solution operating across all channels for in-store, mobile, online and by invoice. Following online registration, the user can make payments, send and receive money with Yapital across all channels.

Yapital was established in 2011 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Otto Group. Yapital Financial AG is licensed in Luxembourg as an electronic money institution.