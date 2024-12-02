Rakuten Paris-based center opens up

The center in Paris is intended to commission data analytics, fraud detection, language recommendation systems, image processing, user interfaces, and online to offline (O2O) transition in ecommerce-based projects.

In 2010 Rakuten acquired French ecommerce company PriceMinister for USD 275 million. The following year, it purchased German ecommerce firm Tradoria and UK ecommerce firm Play.com. In 2013 the Japanese company founded Rakuten.es, a Spain-based ecommerce platform.

Rakuten also bought video streaming site Viki for USD 200 million and Cyprus-based messaging app Viber for USD 900 million.

