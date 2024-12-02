Rakuten-owned Viki hits Japan five months after purchase

Rakuten voices that the transaction took place in September 2013 and the agenda behind the transaction has been to merge Viki’s global content, language and community-first DNA with Rakuten’s USD 16 billion digital content and ecommerce business.

Internet users in Japan are now allowed to make use of Rakuten IDs, analogous to Facebook Connect, to access Viki Japan, which provides global media content as TV shows and films translated into the local language. The service’s premium version, called Viki Pass, will cost nearly JPY 400 (USD 3.99) a month, and supports ad-free and HD video streaming across multiple devices, along with exclusive content.

