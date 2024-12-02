Rakuten on the fast lane with 20 minute delivery service released in Japan

The service is available in the Tokyo regions of Shibuya, Meguro, Setagaya and Minato and covers some 450 items, including food and drinks, postandparcel.info reports, citing Japan Times. The delivery fee is USD 3.3 (JPY 390) when the customer receives the ordered item from a delivery vehicle at a specified location, while the doorstep-delivery costs USD 6.5 (JPY 770).

Customers can use the service when the order total comes to USD 8.2 (JPY 980) or more. The delivery is free of charge for orders of USD 21 (JPY 2,500) or more, if the user is prepared to go to the delivery vehicle to pick up the goods.