Rakuten, Gentosha launch online platform

GINGER mirror is a free online fashion magazine optimised for smartphones aimed at busy women in their late 20s and 30s who wish to enjoy the latest fashions despite having limited time and budget, enterpriseiinovation.net reports.The magazine showcases reasonably priced fashion items that can be bought on Rakuten Ichiba.

Rakuten said the ratio of purchases made on mobile devices on Rakuten Ichiba has been increasing in recent years, especially in the fashion genre. By presenting Rakuten Ichiba fashion items to readers through a smartphone-optimised online magazine and providing a simple system for users to purchase the featured items, the number of purchases of fashion products made through mobile devices is expected to increase.

Rakuten will continue to create new products offered on Rakuten Ichiba, harnessing the know-how of Gentosha in producing women’s magazines.