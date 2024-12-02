Rakuten Europe Bank introduces commercial banking operations in Europe

Rakuten Europe Bank will offer banking services throughout Europe. While initially focusing on providing payment, deposit and loan services for merchants on the PriceMinister ecommerce platform in France, the bank also plans to expand these services to merchants on other Rakuten Group marketplaces.

Rakuten’s European headquarters were first established in Luxembourg in March 2008 to oversee the operations, finances and human resources of Rakuten’s businesses in the region and, since acquiring a banking license in February 2015, Rakuten has made preparations for the launch of commercial banking operations with Rakuten Europe Bank from this base.