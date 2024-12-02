Rakuten Bank taps into LUXHUBs open banking solutions

Rakuten Bank is a Luxembourg based fully licensed credit institution that provides a variety of consumer and business-focused services including ecommerce, fintech, digital content and communications to over 1.2 billion members globally.

Besides implementing open banking initiatives, the European tech provider will help the financial institution upgrade its digital banking facility. LUXHUB will support Rakuten with a developer portal, test environment and sandbox facilities, providing cybersecurity protection and guaranteed adaptability.

With Rakuten, LUXHUB claims to have strengthened its leadership position in the European market, according to IBS Intelligence. It has, so far, tied up with 34 financial institutions under 10 different regulators in the region.