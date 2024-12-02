Rakuten acquires Slice, in possible move to break into US market

The acquisition will give Rakuten access to technology that can analyze the spending patterns and delivery choices of users. Slice mines users’ e-mail in-boxes for receipts from Amazon, Nordstrom and other ecommerce sites to consolidate their purchase history, send alerts about package shipments and monitor price changes to help users obtain subsequent rebates.

US startup Slice raised USD 32 million from investors including Rakuten and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Slice, with about 70 employees, charges a fee to websites to use its software and access some customer data.

