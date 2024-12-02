Rakuten acquires Slice for ecommerce development

Slice allows users to track packages, store online purchase information, get price alterations alerts and keep track of online spending. Slice will continue with its services as it has done until the acquisition as a standalone business. Slice raised USD 32 million from investors including Rakuten and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Slice, founded in 2010, analyses users’ spending patterns and delivery choices. It provides users with subsequent rebates based on their purchase history from different ecommerce websites, sends them alerts about package shipments and monitors price changes.