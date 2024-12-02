RAKBANK integrates UnionPay card payment acceptance in the UAE

RAKBANK, through this partnership, has integrated with UnionPay’s robust network and advanced payment technology to provide UnionPay card payment acceptance to RAKBANK’s merchants. The bank has enabled all their terminals to accept UnionPay contactless payments where cardholders can use their mobile wallet, like ApplePay, and mobile banking APP or contactless cards.







This progress will significantly increase the acceptance touch points across the region and make the United Arab Emirates one of the first major markets outside Mainland China, which is completely contactless ready, as per the press release.





A global tap-and-go payment experience in the UAE

The tap-and-go payment experience will also empower the merchants of RAKBANK to accept cards not only issued from China but also from a growing network of 75+ countries where UnionPay has established a strong card issuance business. UnionPay is one of the largest payment schemes in the world, with its acceptance network spread across 180+ countries.

The contactless payment solution is aimed at UnionPay cardholders visiting the UAE as well as UnionPay cardholders living in the UAE. They can now enjoy a cost-effective, secure, and seamless payment experience at the point of acceptance.

Officials from RAKBANK said this partnership with UnionPay aligns with their mission to provide a seamless customer experience. They understand the importance of a secure and user-friendly payment option, and through this collaboration, they aim to offer customers convenience and peace of mind.

Also commenting on this development, UnionPay’s representatives said the contactless payment experience for Chinese customers will give them a feel of making payments like they do in their home country using mobile banking app, ApplePay, Samsung Pay, Huawei Pay, Mi Pay, and physical UnionPay contactless payment cards. They are confident that this new solution will open up some new categories of merchants who are willing to accept UnionPay cards in the country in a secure, faster, and seamless payment experience.