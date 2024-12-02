RAKBANK, INPAY to offer money remittance services to 25 European countries

Due to this partnership, customers can send money via the digital banking platform and from any one of the Bank’s 38 branches, where EUR is credited directly to the beneficiary’s bank account on the same day with no hidden corresponding fees or backend charges.

RAKBANK is expanding its global presence and the Bank’s remittance footprint into the European corridor through this partnership with INPAY with the aim to streamline customer’s banking experience with the new remittance services, according to the press release.

Earlier in November 2017, RAKBANK, together with Axis Bank and Standard Chartered announced that they would use RippleNet to send live cross-border payments.