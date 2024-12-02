Raisin provides cross-border savings platform for EU customers

Raisin opens up the possibility for banking customers throughout Europe to seek out savings rates superior to their local region, pymnts.com reports.

Raisin is partnering with banks at the local level (wherever users would make their deposits) to effectively become a gateway through which consumers can gain access — all within a single interface — to the variety of rates and related offers that are available throughout the marketplace.

Raisin has been gearing up since 2013 for this cross-border undertaking, having raised USD 22.7 million in August 2015 in a Series B funding round led by Ribbit Capital and Index Ventures.