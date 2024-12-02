Raisin partners with Commerzbank for special fixed-term deposits

In addition to Commerzbank’s own products, corporate clients can now benefit from three-month to four-year term deposit offers from German partner banks.

The partnership will start by featuring fixed-term deposits from German credit institutions such as Grenke Bank, NIBC Bank and Gefa Bank. Commerzbank selected all the cooperating banks from Raisin’s more than 70 current partner banks and will regularly review further partnership options as the cooperation unfolds.

The fixed-term deposits offered by Commerzbank will be managed centrally via WeltSparen by the respective partner banks. Commerzbank will be able to provide its corporate clients with an additional digital solution for their deposits.