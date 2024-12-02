Raisin and Yolt partner to boost in-app savings accounts via open banking

The partnership will provide Yolt’s European consumers with access to Raisin’s range of savings products. The partnership will allow Yolt’s consumers to seamlessly invest their savings, selecting from deposit products, all with competitive interest rates, in one place. Additionally, Yolt users will be able to view their Raisin savings accounts directly in the app next to their credit and debit accounts and transactions that Yolt enables them to track.

