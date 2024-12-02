Raisin added to Temenos marketplace

Raisin is an online service that enables savers to earn the highest interest rate possible in a current account regardless of geography. Temenos provides banking software to more than 3000 financial services providers around the world processing transactions of 500 million each day.

Currently, savers in 31 countries may set up an online account with Raisin, choosing between offers from Raisin’s more than 60 partner banks, with varying interest rates and terms. Customers are able to benefit from higher interest rates paid across the EU without leaving the comfort of home. Temenos clients will now be able to access the same service.

Raisin launched in Germany in 2013. The fintech has localized platforms for Germany and Austria under the WeltSparen brand, as well as in France, Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands.