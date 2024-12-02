Raiffeisens Tatra banka selects Innovatrics for digital onboarding

Integrating optical character recognition (OCR) and facial biometrics into a mobile application, DOT allows customer onboarding to be securely accomplished in two steps using the client’s own mobile device without having to visit a brick-and-mortar branch.

Users are first tasked to take a photo of both sides of their identification card. Afterwards, they are prompted to take a selfie to verify that the image is actually the same as the picture on the submitted ID. A ‘Liveness Test’ is performed for added security wherein the client has to follow with his or her eyes a randomly moving dot appearing on the mobile screen.

Moreover, the screen is automatically blurred if the system is unable to detect a legitimate user. Using the device’s front camera, Innovatrics’ proprietary technology scans the user’s eye movements, facial features, and light conditions so that the individual’s identity can be verified, thus safeguarding the user against spoofing and account misuse.

According to Innovatrics, customers save at least 70% of their time versus physical branch transaction after the implementation of DOT.